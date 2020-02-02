Sinn Féin and Fianna Fáil are neck and neck to win the general election according to the latest opinion poll.

It has Mary Lou McDonald's party on 24 per cent - tied with Fianna Fáil and three ahead of Fine Gael.

The Red C poll for the Business Post has Sinn Féin up 5 per cent to 24 per cent support. Overall Mary Lou McDonald's party has seen its support jump 13 per cent in Red C polls since November.

It's neck and neck with Fianna Fáil, which is down 2 points to 24.

Fine Gael now lies in third place with 21 per cent support, down two points on the last poll.

This survey of 1,000 voters was taken in the six days up to last Thursday.

It has the Greens on 7 per cent, Labour on 5 per cent, the Social Democrats with three, Aontu with two and Solidarity People Before Profit with 1% support.

Independents and others have 13 per cent of the vote.