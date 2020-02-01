The Mayo Garda Divisional Drugs Unit have made two arrests following the search of house in the Swinford area yesterday.

9000 euro worth of suspected cocaine was seized in the search.

Two males were arrested and were taken to Swinford Garda Station.

They have since been released and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardai would like to thank the public for their assistance in the investigation.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Mayo Garda Divisional Drugs Unit in Castlebar on 094 903 8200.