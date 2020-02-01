A Boil Water Notice has been put in place with immediate effect for all customers on the Cleggan/Claddaduff water supply due to a mechanical breakdown at the water treatment plant.

Irish Water and Galway County Council have confirmed the notice after consultation with the Health Service Executive and the notice affects approximately 500 people.

The areas affected are Rusheen; Aughrus beg; Gannoughs; Aughrus More; Patches; Emlagh; Grallagh; Leagaun; Rossadillisk; Attigoddaun; Mooreen; Trean; Claddaghduff; Cleggan and surrounding areas.

Trean and Emlough Group Water Schemes are also impacted by this Boil Water Notice.

It has been put in place as a precaution following a mechanical breakdown at the water treatment plant.

Irish Water’s drinking water compliance and operational experts are working with colleagues in Galway County Council to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

In the meantime, all customers of this supply are advised to boil water before use until further notice.

Irish Water acknowledges the impact and inconvenience caused by the imposition of a Boil Water Notice to homes and businesses.

Updates are available on the Water Supply Updates section of their website and via their customer care helpline open 24/7 on 1850 278 278.