Gardai in Castlebar are warning the public of a new phone scam targeting people in the Mayo area.

The Castlebar Community Garda Unit yesterday received reports of the scam which lures people online to access their bank account.

Members of the public reported to the unit they had received calls informing them that they have been charged for an Amazon Prime subscription or that they are eligible for a refund for an unauthorised transaction on their Amazon account.

Subsequently they were asked to download some software which in turn gives the fraudsters access to the person's online bank account.

Gardaí are advising people to hang up if they receive any suspicious calls offering to refund money and not to ring back a number given by an unsolicited caller.

Requests for bank details or access to a computer should always be treated with suspicion.

The Gardai are advising people to hang up and contact the company on an official phone number.