SIPTU - the country's largest trade union - is leading a campaign to pressurise politicians to stop the State pension rising to 67 next year.

The State pension was raised from 65 to 66 in 2014, and is set to increase to 67 from the start of next year, and to 68 in 2028 - creating further financial difficulties for retirees until their pension payments kick in.

SIPTU is now calling on politicians to nail their colours to the mast, and commit to reversing the plan to increase the State pension to 67.

Pat Flannery, SIPTU's Mayo District Council Co-Ordinator, says the pension age has become a red-hot issue in this general election campaign