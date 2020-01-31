Visually impaired voters can avail of an audio guide which details the list of the fifteen Mayo candidates running in the General election.

The service is provided on the website mayoretruningofficer.com and lists out the candidates in the order they appear on the ballot.

The audio file also advises visually impaired people about how they can vote in the election independently in the polling stations.

The Mayo County Registrar's Office set up the page which also has a list of the candidates and a link to check the registrar of voters.