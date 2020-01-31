12,024 admitted patients went without beds in Ireland’s hospitals this month, according to new analysis by the INMO.

This is the second-worst month for overcrowding on record.

January 2020 saw record high levels of overcrowding on the 6th and 7th of January, where 760 patients received care on trolleys and chairs.

University Hospital Galway was the third worst effected hospital in the country during the month of January with 872 patients waiting for beds.

In this region that was followed by Mayo University Hospital with 422 waiting on trolleys, Sligo University Hospital with 346 and Portiuncula Hospital with 223.

Today's figures show 33 waiting on trolleys in Galway University Hospital, 16 in Mayo University Hospital, 10 in Sligo University Hospital and 9 at Portiuncula Hospital.

The INMO is calling for political leaders to use the election to set out how they will fix the ongoing trolley crisis in Ireland’s hospitals.