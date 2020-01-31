The Pyrite/Mica remediation scheme regulations have today been signed by the Government.

The 'Financial Assistance Scheme for Remediation of Damaged Dwellings due to the Use of Defective Concrete Blocks' was signed by Ministers Paschal Donohue and Eoghan Murphy.

Mayo County Council will administer the grant scheme for affected homeowners in the county.

This grant scheme will enable people in Mayo whose homes have been affected by pyrite to receive supports for remediation works.

A public information event will take place in the Offices of Mayo County Council in Belmullet Civic Centre, Church Road, Belmullet on Thursday next, from 3.30pm to 4.30pm.

Where remedial works are deemed necessary, this scheme covers up to 90% of the costs associated with the remediation of the dwelling.

Minister for Community and Rural Development Michael Ring says this Government grant scheme is about ensuring people feel secure and safe in their homes.

€40 million was allocated for the scheme in the last Budget.