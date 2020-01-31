The water mains has burst in the town of Foxford and as a result there are large numbers of householders and businesses without a water supply in the town and in the Belass area, just outside the town, this morning.

The burst occurred on the N26 road, outside the Admiral Brown Hall.

Mayo County Council staff are working to repair the mains since 5am this morning and water to most areas of the town has been switched off since 7am, to allow the repair work to proceed.

Local councillor Neil Cruise told Midwest News this morning that it’s hoped that the supply will be restored by lunchtime today. He said the Providence road area and the Green road has a water supply despite the major disruption.