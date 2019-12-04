The HSE has responded to a query from Midwest News in relation to the closure of the Rosalie Unit in Castlerea, as the final two residents are being transferred today to Aras Máthair Pól - a community nursing home in the town.

There are 24 staff employed at the Rosalie Unit, and the HSE says Community Healthcare West is currently "working with the unions under the auspices of the Workplace Relations Commission in respect of the staff transferring to existing vacancies in the area".

In terms of the future use of the property, the statement adds that a proposal, which would see the provision of a Child & Adult Mental Health Service at the Rosalie site has been submitted to the Dept of Health for consideration, and the HSE is currently awaiting a decision on this.