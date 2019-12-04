Today marks the 19th anniversary of the disappearance of Mayo's Sandra Collins, and her family are again appealing to anyone with information to come forward so they can bring her home for burial.

Originally from Fotish, Crossmolina, Sandra - who was 29 at the time - disappeared from Killala where she was caring for her aunt.

She left her home in Killala on the evening of 4th December 2000 to buy groceries, and was seen later that night in a chip shop, but never seen since.

Her jacket was found on the pier in Killala five days later, and 19 years on, her brother Patrick Collins is again appealing to anyone with information to come forward in confidence.

He says it's impossible for the family to move on, without knowing what happened to Sandra 19 years ago.

Meanwhile, the 7th annual National Missing Persons Day takes place in Dublin today.

The event commemorates those who have gone missing, and recognises the lasting trauma for their families and friends, as well as drawing attention to unsolved missing person cases.

Minister of State David Staunton will attend the event at Kings Inns this morning.