The Irish Farmers Association says it's disappointed to walk away from today's Beef Market Taskforce meeting without a price increase for beef farmers.

The group called for an immediate and significant price increase to the amount they are being paid for beef products.

Today marked the first meeting of the Taskforce, which was forced to adjourn proceedings two months ago following a confrontation between farmers and meat industry representatives.

IFA President Joe Healy says they wasted no time in setting out their position for a price increase today, but walked away from the meeting empty handed.

Meanwhile, the Senior Director of Meat Industry Ireland says he will inform processors of farmer’s calls for an immediate price increase.

However, Cormac Healy says the Taskforce must meet for further discussions in the New Year.