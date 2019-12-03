The new system introduced to reverse the 2012 cuts in State pension have not made a significant difference for many of the people affected-that's according to Galway West TD Eamon O'Cuiv.

The Fianna Fail TD claims some people lost over €50 per week due to the cuts in 2012, and says the changes introduced this year have not brought those pensions back to pre-2012 levels.

Following a review of over 90,000 cases, he says only 30,000 have seen their pension increase - and in many cases, the increase is very small.

Deputy O'Cuiv told Midwest News that the new scheme does little to redress the situation for many pension holders