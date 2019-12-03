Funding of over €118,000 has been approved today under the Dormant Accounts Fund for sports hubs and other sporting programmes in Co Mayo, according to the Minister for Rural & Community Development Michael Ring.

€35,000 has been approved for the Ballinrobe Sports Hub and €20,000 for the Ballyhaunis Sports Hub - both of which are part of the Mayo Sports Partnership and provide information and support on a wide range of sports and physical activities making it easier for people to get involved in a more active and healthier lifestyle.

Also, funding of over €60,000 has been allocated to the Mayo Sports Partnership for four different programmes and initiatives.