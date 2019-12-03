The battle to save the Rosalie Unit in Castlerea is over, as the last two residents are being moved out tomorrow.

A campaign has been ongoing over the past five years to retain the unit, which accommodates people with dementia and other mental health conditions.

However, following a HSE decision to close the unit, the number of residents had dwindled to two, and they will both be transferred tomorrow to Áras Mathair Pól in Castlerea, a HSE-run community nursing home.

24 staff currently employed at the Rosalie Unit are being offered redeployment and other options, and talks are ongoing with the unions involved, but there's some concern that a number of the staff will have to travel long distances to take up alternative positions.

Liam Walsh in Castlerea has spearheaded the campaign over the past 5 years to save the Rosalie Unit which has been home to his elderly mother Breda for over a decade.

Today, he told Midwest News that it's sad to see the doors closing tomorrow for the final time....