A man in his 70's who was arrested on Sunday following an alleged assault in Connemara has been released without charge.

A post-mortem examination has been carried out on a 64-year old man who died following the alleged incident.

It's reported that deceased man, named locally as Charles Townsend, had a heart condition which contributed to his death.

He died after an alleged assault at a house in the Ballinahown area on Sunday morning.

Emergency services were alerted and Mr Townsend, who's originally from the Ballisodare area of Sligo, was rushed to UHG but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The other man was later arrested by Gardai and questioned before being released last night without charge, and a file will be prepared for the DPP.