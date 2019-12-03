A new county Mayo based business has achieved a quality mark signifying that it meets the highest standards of service and trust.

Laura Kinsella of LMK Skin with clinics in Castlebar and Westport was awarded the All-Ireland Lifestyle Leader in Aesthetics Business All-Star accreditation.

This is an independently verified standard mark for indigenous businesses, based on

rigorous selection criteria.

The accreditation is overseen by the All-Ireland Business Foundation, whose adjudication panel is chaired by Dr Briga Hynes of the University of Limerick and Kieran Ring, of the Global Institute of Logistics.

