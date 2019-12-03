The Housing Minister faces a motion of no-confidence in the Dáil this evening.

The Social Democrats moved the motion saying Eoghan Murphy has failed to get to grips with the housing crisis.

The government will need the support of several independents in order to win the vote with Fianna Fáil abstaining. The support of Roscommon Independent deputy Denis Naughten and Galway Independent deputy Noel Grealish will be vital, if the motion is to be defeated, and to avoid a general election this side of Christmas.

Independent TD for Louth Peter Fitzpatrick says he won't be supporting the government in the vote.

Communications Minister Richard Bruton is confident the motion this evening will fail.