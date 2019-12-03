Fees to attend minor injury units, a facility available at Roscommon University Hospital, are expected to be cut by 25 euro as part of new measures to control the trolley crisis.

The Health Minister Simon Harris is to introduce the plans as a way to convince people to avoid A&E for less serious injuries, according to the Irish Independent.

The units treat the likes of broken bones, dislocations, sprains and strains which are unlikely to need admission to hospital.

The Minor Injury Unit was established at Roscommon University Hospital after the controversial closure of the hospital’s Emergency Dept some years ago.