A Ballyhaunis emigrant in America has donated $10,000 dollars towards outdoor gym equipment in his native town.

Pat Mulligan from Devlis, Ballyhaunis and his wife Norma, who live in San Francisco, also gave a previous allocation of $5,000 dollars towards the exercise equipment which has been installed in the Friary Field, and was officially opened last Friday by Minister Michael Ring.

Mr Mulligan funded almost one-third of the cost of the outdoor gym equipment, with the remainder being funded by the Department of Rural & Community Development.

The Ballyhaunis native sent the money to his childhood friend Pat Higgins, who's involved with the Abbey Partnership Board which manages the property for the local community.