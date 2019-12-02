Mayo County Councillors have agreed the 2020 Budget, at a third Budget meeting this afternoon.

There was considerable discussion last week as the council executive sought a 3% increase in rates, while proposing to cut the GMA funding - the General Municipal Allocation - by half in each of the Municipal Districts.

At today's meeting, councillors agreed to raise rates by 4% next year, but with no increase the following year, while the GMA funding will remain at the same level as this year at €2.1 million, and will be ringfenced for both 2020 and 2021.

Ballinrobe-based Councillor Damien Ryan, the Fianna Fail whip on Mayo County Council, says the 4% increase in rates may be an unpopular move, but - due to changes in the Small Business Support Scheme - 67% of rate payers in the county will not see an increase in their rates bill next year.