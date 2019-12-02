49 new Garda graduates are being stationed across the North West region, but none are being sent to Mayo.

The Garda Press Office has confirmed that 6 new Gardai will be attached to the Sligo / Leitrim division, with 4 going to Sligo and two to Carrick on Shannon.

The Roscommon/ Longford Garda division will welcome 5 new graduate Gardai - who will all be deployed to Longford Garda station.

20 of the graduates will be stationed in the Cavan / Monaghan Garda division, and 18 in the Donegal garda division.

They're among a total of 197 newly qualified Gardai who graduated from Templemore last Friday.

Mayo Fianna Fail TD Dara Calleary says it's now two years since any new graduates were deployed to Mayo, and he intends to raise the issue at next Friday's meeting of the Mayo Joint Policing Committee, and with the Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan.