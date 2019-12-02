A new President has been appointed to the Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology.

Dr Orla Flynn has been appointed President of GMIT.

Dr Flynn is currently Vice-President for External Affairs and Cork IT and has 20 years experience in education management roles at the college.

Prior to this, she was a lecturer in the Dept of Mathematics and Computing at Cork Institute of Technology.

The Governing Body of GMIT has welcomed the new President to GMIT on behalf of students and staff, and wished her every success in the coming years.

Dr Orla Flynn replaces Dr Fergal Barry who resigned as President of GMIT earlier this year.