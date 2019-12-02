A post-mortem examination is due to take place later today on the body of a man who died in Connemara yesterday morning following an alleged assault.

Emergency services were called to a house in Baile na hAbhainn shortly after 9am yesterday morning, and a man in his 60's was treated at the scene by paramedics before being brought to University Hospital Galway where he died a short time later.

A man subsequently arrested is still being detained at Salthill Garda Station.

Gardai say the results of the post-mortem will determine the course of their investigation.