The Co Mayo village of Straide won a special award at the 2019 Pride of Place awards over the weekend.

This is the 17th year of the awards, organised by Co-Operation Ireland and local authorities to acknowledge the work being done every day by communities across the island of Ireland.

The competition is based on communities demonstrating directly to the judges their pride in their local place, by oral presentation, exhibitions of community activities and culture, and a tour of the area.

Straide won a special award,and was described as a small rural community with a vibrant community spirit pride in a rich local heritage.

In their citation, the judges said Straide, which is the birthplace of Land League founder Michael Davitt, is "a beautiful small village with many wonders, but whose flagship initiative is undoubtedly its fantastic (Michael Davitt) museum".

Three other areas of Co Mayo were runners-up in the Pride of Place awards.

Ballinrobe was runner-up in the 2,000-5,000 population category, while Knock was a runner-up in the 1,000-2,000 population category, and the Mayo Age Friendly Intergenerational Programme was a runner-up in the Age Friendly category.