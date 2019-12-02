The long awaited extension to the Emergency Department of Mayo University Hospital is at a standstill, as hospital management awaits funding approval from government for the development.

That’s according to the General Manager of Mayo University Hospital, Catherine Donohue.

The new, modular build ED unit, promised to the Castlebar facility eight years ago, would increase its capacity by 40 percent, and would go a long way in addressing the continuous overcrowding of patients on trolleys in the corridor of the unit.

Catherine Donohue says the plans and costings of the new development are completed and have been submitted to the relevant government department but cannot proceed until capital funding is approved.

To date this has not happened, yet the numbers of patients presenting at the ED of Mayo University hospital continues to increase.

Speaking to Midwest News today Ms Donohue explained that it's her top priority to secure the extended ED which she explained will make hospital access safer for patients.