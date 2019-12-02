A man in his 70s remains in garda custody this morning in connection with the death of a man in County Galway yesterday

Emergency services were called to a house in Baile Na hAbhann in Connemara shortly after 9 o'clock yesterday morning, following reports of an alleged assault.

A man in his 60s was treated at the scene by paramedics and subsequently brought to University Hospital Galway, where he died a short time later.

Gardaí arrested a man in his 70s at a separate location.

He is being detained at Salthill Garda Station, where he can be questioned for a total of 24 hours.

The house where the incident occurred was sealed off for a technical examination.

The office of the State Pathologist was notified and detectives say the results of a post-mortem examination will determine the course of their investigation.