Projects in Mayo, Sligo and Roscommon have been awarded funding from Inland Fisheries Ireland to support fisheries conservation and protection initiatives, and to give the public greater access to fishing sites.

In total, €1 million is being allocated to 25 projects in 16 counties, under the National Strategy for Angling Development.

Angling clubs, sports clubs, community groups, tourism providers and local authorities are among those who were successful in securing funding under this scheme to improve and protect their local fisheries.

In Mayo, funding of €22,400 has been granted to Shean Lodge Fishery for the Tarsaughan River Salmon Conservation project.

The river is currently eroding and has become shallow and is not ideal as a salmon habitat.

This project will assess potential works to repair the eroding river bank, to improve the habitat.

In Roscommon, €50,000 has been allocated for Lough Ree Angling Club, to create a wheelchair accessible angling centre and provide a wheelchair-accessible boat.

In Sligo, €33,000 has been allocated for the River Easkey Angling Club, to provide stiles and footbridges at 32 locations along the river to give greater accessibility to fishing sites.

This is the 3rd phase of the project.

Inland Fisheries Ireland says they look forward to working with all of the successful applicants in delivering these projects for their communities.