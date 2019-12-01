NUI Galway is a University of Sanctuary following three years of campaigning from the university’s Students Union.

The University of Sanctuary initiative aims to make third level institutions more inclusive to refugees, asylum seekers and members of the Irish Travelling Community.

8 Scholarships at undergrad and postgraduate levels have been offered to members of different minority groups to attend NUIG.

The designation hopes to improve access, inclusion and visibility of students from ethnic minority communities at NUI Galway.

Clare Austick, Students’ Union President has been telling Midwest News that the status has been the culmination of three years work.