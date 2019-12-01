Co Galway has the highest proportion of people living 10 km or more from a 24-hour Garda station or from a local authority fire station.

These are among the findings in a new CSO study, measuring distances to everyday services in Ireland.

The survey shows how close or far away people live from everyday facilities, such as schools, hospitals, fire stations and public transport.

The results show people in Galway, Mayo, Roscommon, Sligo and Leitrim have higher average distances to travel to such services, compared to other counties.

Almost 28% of people in Ireland live within 5km of a hospital emergency department, but Roscommon fares worst, with 34% of people living more than 50km from an emergency department, followed by Donegal and Clare.

70% of people in Co Galway live 10km or more from a 24-hour Garda station - compared to the national average of 30% - while Galway also has the highest proportion of people living 10km or more from a fire station.