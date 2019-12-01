Aurivo has received the 2019 Most Sustainable Business Award from the Compass Group, in recognition of its outstanding contribution to sustainability and the environment.

The announcement was made at the Compass Group's 9th annual "Food That Works" Summit at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, which was attended by over 400 people.

Aurivo, which is headquartered in Sligo, says it's committed to maintaining the highest standard of food quality for its products, and sustainability is a key focus of their 5-year growth plan.

Recently Aurivo introduced a new carton for its Connacht Gold milk brand which contains 75% less plastic than the previous 2-litre carton, and has undertaken a number of other sustainability investments, including the installation of heat pump technology at the liquid milk plant in Killygordon allowing the plant to reduce fossil fuel consumption by 80%.