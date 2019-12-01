Hundreds of people are registered to take part in the Memorial Walk in Knock this afternoon for the Mayo / Roscommon Hospice.

The walk starts from St John's Rest & Care Centre at Knock Shrine at 5pm, and people can still register for the event between 4 and 5 this afternoon.

The annual Tree-Lighting ceremony will then take place at 6pm, where people can sponsor a light on the Christmas tree in memory of a loved one.

Angelina Nugent, Head of Fundraising & Communications with the Mayo /Roscommon Hospice, told Midwest News that these are both special events in the hospice annual calendar