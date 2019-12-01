There's no guarantee that money will be available next year to commence construction of the long-awaited new 50-bed unit at the Sacred Heart Hospital in Roscommon.

Prior to the 2016 general election, €9 million was announced for a replacement 50-bedroom unit for the facility in Roscommon Town, to bring it up to HIQA standards.

However, work has not yet started on the development.

The issue was raised again at this week's meeting of the HSE Regional Forum in Galway, where Roscommon Independent Councillor Tony Ward asked HSE management for an update on the plans.

He was informed that a design team would be appointed for the project before the end of this year, but he's concerned that there was no commitment given in relation to funding to begin the construction work in 2020.