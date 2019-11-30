St Mary's Secondary School in Ballina will see the construction of a new 650 pupil school on a greenfield site.

The new school building project has gone to tender having gone through the planning permission stage.

As one the Government's Capital Programme projects, construction is expected to take about two years and is due to start in the third quarter of 2020.

Senator Michelle Mulherin welcomed confirmation from that the project had gone to tender saying “It will boost the local economy as construction jobs become available.”

The Fine Gael Senator praised the work of the St Mary’s Secondary school and its’ Board of Management for their work in keeping the project going.

The Mayo Senator says “I look forward to the provision of the new facility which will enhance the excellent work of education that is one of the hallmarks of St Mary's Secondary School.”