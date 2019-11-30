Three Galway projects will receive €47,920 in funding as part of the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme administered by the Department of Community and Rural Development.

Gort River Walk Development Group and Gort Tidy Towns are to receive €19,760 for the development of a river bank walk in the centre of the town.

Sliabh Aughty Walking Trails has been allocated €10,000 towards the cost of developing walking trails.

Elsewhere, Corofin Community Development Association (CCDA) has been awarded €18,160 towards the development of a walking route linking the village to the community amenity space and playground.

The grants were allocated in Measure 1 of the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme allocation.

Measure 2 applications for larger projects under the scheme are still being assessed.

Galway East TD and Minister for Rural Affairs Seán Canney welcomed the allocation of funds to the groups saying "The funding will assist in creating outdoor recreation facilities in their communities for the benefit of all."

In Roscommon, €60,000 has been awarded to 4 outdoor recreation projects in Mote Park, Castlerea Demesne, Keadue and the National Famine Way.

The works range from path and surface upgrades to signage and media content.

In Sligo, €125,000 has been allocated equally to 5 projects under the scheme.

The Sligo Walks Website, Lough Talt road walk, Achonry, Coolaney River Walk, Enniscrone Coastal Walk all receive €25,000 under the government programme.

The upgrades there include repairs to paths, maintenance, drainage and online marketing.

Yesterday, Minister Michael Ring announced that five walking trails in Mayo were to benefit from a share of €100,000 under the scheme.

Nephin Trailwalk in Laherdane, Brackloon Woods in Westport, the Pullathomas Loop Walsk, Killeen Walks and the Cattle Raid of Mayo Trail in Glencastle and Ceathrú Thaidhg were the selected projects.