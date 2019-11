The annual Belmullet Christmas market and festival of lights gets underway this afternoon.

The festivities will be up and running by two o'clock with up to 24 stalls to browse along the market until six o'clock this evening.

Silver world karate medallist Aoibheann Monaghan will turn on the Christmas lights at 5 o'clock.

Damien Langan from the Erris chamber of commerce in Belmullet says it promises to be a great day for all the family.