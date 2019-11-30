A Mayo Councillor is concerned about delays facing some medical card patients in getting an appointment with their local GP.

Castlebar Independent Councillor Michael Kilcoyne raised the matter at the recent HSE Regional Forum meeting, where he was told that most patients get a same-day appointment, but in some cases, the appointment cannot be got until the following day or later.

Councillor Kilcoyne also asked HSE management what's the maximum number of medical card patients that can be assigned to one GP - and was told the maximum is 2,000, with an additional 200 where the GP has a contract to provide free services to children under 6.

There is no limit on the number of private patients a GP can have on their books.