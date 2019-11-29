Mayo company Atlantic Photonic Solutions won the Best New Start Category award and a cash prize of €50,000 at the InterTradeIreland’s Seedcorn Competition.

The Castlebar company has developed a harmless fish-friendly light, that aims to remove sea lice from farmed salmon.

The business submitted an application to the competition along with a visual representation of their business idea.

Once shortlisted APS went on to deliver an investment pitch in front of the judging panel from Seedcorn.

They were judged on financial performance, company milestones and achievements, future strategy for the business, the management team in place and the quality of the pitch to the judging panel.

Rory Casey, Managing Director at Atlantic Photonic Solutions says “The Seedcorn process allowed us to hone our presentation skills and has already opened so many doors for us."