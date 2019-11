The third annual Mayo on Ice Skating rink at the Mall in Castlebar will get underway this evening.

The event will open this afternoon, and run for five weeks up until Sunday, January 5th.

Behind the venture is Castlebar Chamber of Commerce, backed by Mayo County Council and the local business sector.

John Mulroy President of the Castlebar Chamber of Commerce says it’s a huge boost to the local economy with over 20,000 people set to use the facility.