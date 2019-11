A man and a woman arrested in connection with the murder of a man in Leitrim, have been released without charge.

Patrick Heeran was last seen in Mohill Co. Leitrim in October 2011.

The missing persons investigation turned into a murder inquiry in 2016.

A man and a woman in their mid 20s were arrested on Thursday and questioned at Tullamore Garda station.

They have since been released without charge with a file being prepared for the DPP.