Harassment, threats and physical violence are often the result when a public figure negatively comments on immigrants.

That's according to the Immigrant Council of Ireland, which says yesterday's claims by Galway West TD Noel Grealish in the Dáil were "shameful."

The Galway deputy drew criticism from TDS across the House after presenting figures showing large amount of money are sent from Ireland to Nigeria in personal remittances each year and questioned if some of the transactions were the proceeds of crime.

Teresa Buckzkowska from the Immigrant Council says Deputy Grealish's comments are "disappointing"

