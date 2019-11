An event is taking place in Co Leitrim tonight to welcome plans for a direct-provision centre in the town.

Proposals to house more than 100 asylum-seekers in apartments in Ballinamore have been 'paused' after local opposition.

But tonight's event in the town is designed to extend a 'warm message of welcome' to the asylum-seekers if and when they arrive.

Organiser Caroline Dempsey says she was concerned about the level of opposition to the plans.