Ballina native Dr Norah Patten is among the writers shortlisted for the 2019 An Post Irish Book Awards for her book "Shooting for the Stars - My Journey to Becoming Ireland's First Astronaut".

Norah's book is one of 6 shortlisted in the Children's Book of the Year ( Senior) category.

Galway natives Catherine Doyle, Deirdre Sullivan, Mary Costello, Joe Steve Ó'Neachtain and Feargal Ó'Béarra are also shorlisted for the awards, which consist of a diverse mix of writing from new and established writers across 16 categories.

The public are now being asked to cast their votes online for the best books of the year on the website anpostirishbookawards.ie

Votes can be cast until next Wednesday 13th November, and the winners will be announced at a gala ceremony in Dublin on 20th November.