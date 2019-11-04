An estimated 44,000 euro of cocaine was seized by gardai in Westport over the weekend in two separate house raids.

Two people were arrested in connection with the searches.

Gardaí from the Mayo Drugs Unit supported by members of the Community Engagement Team from Westport Garda Station carried out two intelligence led searches of houses in the Westport area.

In the first search Gardaí recovered cocaine with an estimated value of €42,000 (analysis pending) along with mixing agent and a small quantity of MDMA with an estimated value of €100.

In a second search cocaine with an estimated street value of €2k (analysis pending) along with herbal cannabis €2.5k and mixing agent were recovered.

A male and a female aged 21 and 18 were arrested for suspected offences under the Misuse of Drugs Acts. They were both detained at Westport Garda Station for questioning and have since been released without charge. Files will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

This intelligence led operation was part of the ongoing investigations led by the Mayo Drugs Unit targeting those involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Mayo Division working alongside local Community Engagement Gardaí.

Investigations are continuing.

