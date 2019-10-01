Austrian based airline Lauda, a subsidiary of Ryanair Holdings, has announced a new service to Palma Majorca from the Ireland West airport Knock.

The new Majorca service will commence on March 31st 2020 and operate twice weekly on Tuesdays and Fridays throughout the summer period using an Airbus A320, aircraft.

Lauda is a low-cost carrier based in Vienna in Austria and currently flies to 38 destinations across Europe.

The Palma route will be a non-stop service from Knock and will see the Lauda fleet grow to 33 aircraft at 4 bases in Vienna, Stuttgart, Dusseldorf and Palma.

Lauda airline tickets start from €19.99 and flights to Palma Majorca can be booked by visiting www.laudamotion.com and www.ryanair.com

Andreas Gruber, CEO, Lauda told Midwest Radio News that the airline is excited to expand into the Irish market.