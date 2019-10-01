The National Emergency Co-Ordination Group is meeting this afternoon as Hurricane Lorenzo approaches.

There's an increasing possibility that the storm will pass close to or over Ireland during Thursday and Thursday night.

The ESB, Gardaí, public transport operators and local authorities have been told to be ready to activate their crisis management plans.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy has convened today's meeting, as the large and powerful storm moves up through the central Atlantic.

However, it'll weaken to a tropical storm by the time it reaches Ireland, and Met Eireann says it's on standby to issue a status orange weather warning for certain areas.