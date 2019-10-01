A Mayo Senator is welcoming plans by the Education Minister Joe McHugh to make history a mandatory subject on the Junior Certificate curriculum.

At present, English, Irish and Maths are the only mandatory subjects for the Junior Cycle, and Minister McHugh had ordered a review of whether history should also be compulsory.

The NCCA - National Council for Curriculum & Assessment - has recommended that history should remain optional, but Minister McHugh is going against that advice, and wants history to have a special place in the curriculum by next September.

He's to meet the NCCA in the coming days to discuss the issue and says history will no longer be optional for Junior Cert students..

Mayo FG Senator Michelle Mulherin has welcomed the decision, and says she believes history should be compulsory at Junior Cert level....