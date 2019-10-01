Mayo County Council says it's unacceptable that some drivers are putting the lives of road workers in danger, by breaking traffic lights and speeding through roadworks.

Representatives of An Garda Siochana, Mayo County Council and Transport Infrastructure Ireland launched a campaign in Balla this morning, to remind road users that roadworks are like any other workplace, and road workers have a right to work in a safe environment.

CCTV cameras have been installed where the N60 is being upgraded on the outskirts of Balla, in a bid to crack down on motorists breaking traffic lights and speeding through the roadworks site, and Gardai say prosecutions will follow.

Initially, there were over 200 motorists breaking the red lights at the roadworks - this has improved since the CCTV cameras were installed, according to Mayo's Road Safety Officer Noel Gibbons.

However, he says a small minority of drivers are still putting roadworkers lives in danger by not taking care when they go through roadworks.

Speaking to Midwest News in Balla today, Noel Gibbons said this campaign will also be extended to other roadwork sites across the county....