September was the worst month of 2019 for trolley figures at Irish hospitals, with over 10,600 patients on trolleys across the country last month.

It was also the worst September on record for overcrowding, according to the INMO.

Figures released today show Galway University Hospital had the third-highest number of patients on trolleys, with 884 people on trolleys during the past month - the highest September figure at the Galway hospital in the past 15 years.

University Hospital Limerick was the most overcrowded in the country last month, with over 1400 patients on trolleys.

INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghda says the figures are astonishing, especially outside of Winter, and are placing a massive strain on frontline staff.

The INMO says it's a capacity issue - more hospitals beds and more nurses are needed.

Sligo University Hospital had almost 400 patients on trolleys during the past month, with 110 at Mayo University Hospital - which was down on previous years.