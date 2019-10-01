The long-term future of Mayo's Bertra Strand will be discussed at a meeting in Murrisk this evening (Tuesday) at 7pm.

Located on the southern shore of Clew Bay, Bertra Strand and its dunes are in a precarious state, having been pounded by a series of storms in the past decade.

Storms, erosion, flooding and climate change threaten its long-term future, according to the School of Geography at NUI Galway, which says an integrated vision is needed for the future welfare of the coastal landscape in the area.

International experts will address tonight's meeting in The Tavern, Murrisk to raise awareness of possible solutions and to get a commitment from the local community to take action.

Speaking to Midwest News today Dr Kevin Lynch of NUI Galway says the local community is concerned that increasing storms are putting the future of Bertra strand in jeopardy, which also has implications for the local tourist industry.